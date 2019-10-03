State Police: Vermont woman had bags of heroin, crack cocaine with child inside car

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Vermont woman is facing multiple criminal charges after police allegedly found drugs and cash during a traffic stop with a small child inside the vehicle late Tuesday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-91 in Greenfield when he noticed a white car with a defective license plate light passing Exit 26 just before 9 p.m. and activated lights to pull the car over.

After the car stopped, the trooper noticed that the driver, 28-year-old Jessica Speed of St. Johnsbury, VT., had a small child in a car seat in the rear of the vehicle, along with a clear plastic bag on the center console containing a substance suspected to be crack cocaine.

When asked what was in the clear bag, Speed allegedly picked it up and attempted to throw it out of the car’s window. Speed also allegedly struck the trooper as he tried to take control of her arms.

Another State Police trooper came to assist with removing Speed from the car before she was arrested. According to State Police, the troopers located 19 grams of crack cocaine, 800 bags (16 grams) of heroin as well as a digital scale and $500.

Speed was booked at the Shelburne Falls barracks with bail set at $5,000 before being taken to the Franklin County House of Corrections. The child was also taken to the barracks where Speed’s mother met with troopers to take custody. The Vermont Department of Children and Families has been notified of the situation.

Speed was arraigned at Greenfield District Court Wednesday on the following charges: