State Rep. Whipps announces win, Greenfield reports record turnout

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With almost all of the votes counted, Independent Representative Susannah Whipps holds more than 65 percent of the vote for the 2nd District of Franklin County.

Whipps told 22News she received a call last night from Will LaRose, congratulating her for the victory, “We were expecting a solid victory but this what we expected,” Whipps said.

Whipps has been representing the district that includes towns like Gill and Athol since 2015. She says her focus in the next two-year term will remain on the coronavirus crisis.

“The common health instead of the Commonwealth,” she said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “We’re making sure they have access to health care, mental health care, and physical health care and building up our economy again.”

Meanwhile, a milestone for Greenfield where the city broke its November 2016 record for voter turnout. More than 74 percent of the total number of Greenfield voters cast their ballot. That’s up by nearly two percentage points.

While the races have been called for a number of key races across Massachusetts, the city clerk says their work isn’t over.

“We are still tallying the results we have to report them to the state. There are deadlines we have to meet for ballots that are received for Friday at 5,” said City Clerk Kathryn Scott.

Forty-seven percent of Greenfield voters chose to cast their ballots early this year, whether it was by mail or in-person.