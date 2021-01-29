State senator calling for mass vaccination sites in Franklin, Hampshire counties

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Senator Jo Comerford said not having a mass vaccination site in Hampshire or Franklin counties is leaving residents “high and dry” as the region prepares for Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout.

Mass vaccination sites have been setting up at places like the Eastfield Mall and Gillette Stadium. So far, there have been no plans announced for any mass vaccination sites in Hampshire or Franklin counties.

“I didn’t want western Massachusetts to be left behind,” Comerford said in an interview with 22News.

As of Tuesday, Suffolk county received roughly 289,000 doses of the vaccine. That’s enough supply for about 35 percent of the county’s population.

However, for Franklin and Hampshire counties, they’ve only received about 13,000 doses, enough to cover less than 7 percent of their populations.

“We just want to make sure the supply of vaccine isn’t drained from western Massachusetts in order to go to those mass vaccination sites,” said Comerford.

Right now, there are two main spots in Greenfield where people can get their vaccines. There’s the senior center for first responders of Franklin county. There also is the CVS on Federal street, which is available to anyone in phase one

The closest mass vaccination site is the Eastfield Mall, but Senator Jo Comerford said that might not accessible for everybody. Especially as we head into Phase 2 when people 75 and over will be receiving their shot.

“Whether or not they have a car, whether or not they can take enough time as it will take them to get to the Eastfield Mall from a place like Erving,” she said. “Especially in a region like ours where public transportation is significantly challenged.”