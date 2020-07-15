State-wide campaign to help attract tourism in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new state-wide tourism campaign will feature Franklin County on billboards around the state.

The campaign comes after Covid-19 hit the travel and tourism industry hard due to restrictions. Fourteen tourism regions are featured in the campaign with 17 billboards over three months.

The postcard style digital billboards feature the slogan “with love from” the area that is featured. The campaign is meant to help restart the tourism industry as the state reopens and reminds residents that they can still be a tourist in their own state.

22News spoke with Diana Szynal, of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, on how the program aims to show residents the beauty of their hometown.

“There’s a lot to do and see in Franklin county and so we would encourage people to venture out in that sort of close way,” Szynal said. “Where you can feel confident and things feel a little familiar but you can still have some fun and some adventures. We have terrific outdoor recreation here.”

The travel and tourism industry in Massachusetts generated $1.6 billion in state and local taxes in 2018. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce is also the regional tourism council for the county.