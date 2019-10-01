Status of Turners Falls fire chief in question

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The status of a fire chief in one Franklin county community is in question.

22News received reports that the Turners Falls Fire Chief John Zellman was placed on administration leave.

22News called the Fire Department and Deputy Chief, Leon Ambo who could not confirm nor deny that Zellman is on leave.

The Prudential Committee for the Turners Falls Fire District is the committee that would have made this decision.

22News called David Zamojski, chairman of the committee who declined to comment on the reports of the administrative leave of the Chief.

22News attempted to contact Cheif Zellman personally and could not reach him.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update with more information as soon as it becomes available.