Steps to improve outdoor dining in Greenfield during Phase II

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is planning to increase opportunities for outdoor dining for established that have recently re-opened.

According to a news release sent to 22News, many restaurants hold a liquor license and have begun serving outdoors since June 8 while following health and safety protocols. Greenfield has been working with restaurants without those existing licenses to expand access and availability of outdoor dinning.

So far, the city has done the following to move forth with the plan:

On Wednesday, June 10th, 2020, the Board of License Commissioners voted to temporarily delegate authority for the extension of liquor licenses to outdoors and outdoor seating licenses to the Mayor and to temporarily waive the application fee. The city’s Licensing Department has mailed license applications for the extension of liquor licenses (and explanation) to all liquor license permit holders in Greenfield.

The Greenfield City Council made changes to city ordinances in order to allow for alcohol to be served on public sidewalks.

The approval process for this and all outdoor seating has been shortened and delegated to the Mayor under the authority of the local licensing authority, the Licensing Commission. This will help applicants get approved in days, rather than weeks.

Mayor Wedegartner, in coordination with the Director of Community and Economic Development, and others are pursuing Massachusetts Department of Transportation Shared Streets and Spaces grant funding and working to create “dining spaces” in some city-owned locations, e.g. parking spaces on Main Street, Ames Street, and the Alley near the parking garage.

