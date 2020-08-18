Stolen vehicle from Maine found in Deerfield, two arrested

DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Deerfield police arrested two people who were found with a stolen vehicle from Maine as well as drugs.

On August 6th, officers were notified of a stolen vehicle located at the Red Roof Inn. The vehicle was confirmed to be stolen in Maine. Police came in contact with one suspect, Christian Browne, after locating the room associated with the vehicle. Browne was arrested after records showed he was wanted in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Officers found narcotics and items commonly used for the sale and distribution of narcotics and over $2,000 in the room he was in.

Another suspect, Christina Roy, admitted to police she was also involved with the stolen vehicle and had narcotics on her. She was then arrested.

Both suspects appeared in Greenfield District Court for the following charges:

Browne’s charges: Receiving a stolen motor vehicle 2 charges of drug possession to distribute class B Fugitive from justice out of New Hampshire



Roy’s charges: Possession to distribute a class B drug Possess a class E drug Receiving a stolen motor vehicle



Additional charges will be added after police were granted a search warrant and found bags containing more drugs. Both will be charged with trafficking a class A drug, (heroin/fentanyl)