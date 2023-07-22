GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – All that rain on Friday is causing road closures throughout the area.

About four inches of rain fell in the area of Route 2 in Gill during Friday’s storm and it caused a lot of damage, as the heavy rains essentially caused a landslide. All of the trees that were along the road are gone. At the bottom of the hill in the Connecticut River, the entire hillside just washed away during the storm.

The guardrail is bent from just the force of the water coming down the hill here on that side of the road, and chunks of it are missing, now down at the bottom of the hill in the river.

Police say Route 2 is closed in both directions in this area until repairs can be made. MassDOT engineers have already actually been here, and they said that they can get the road back open by 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Police here in Gill told 22News that trucks with gravel are on their way to start to fill the side of the road and that they can get it open as soon as possible.

The City of Greenfield is also warning people about some other road closures to be aware of. Scout Road was totally destroyed in the storm. Parts of Bascom Road is closed. Newell Pond Place collapsed and the City says that is closed currently. Several other roads like Woodard Road and South Shelbourne Road are partially blocked Saturday morning as well.

The City told 22News these roads will be reopened as soon as emergency response teams can get here to assess the damage and repair them.