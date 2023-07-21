CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Friday, for possibly strong to severe thunderstorms and potential flooding.
A Severe Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Franklin and Hampshire counties until 6 p.m. for the chance of some street and stream flooding.
According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Route 116 in Deerfield is closed, and Route 5 is closed from Child’s Cross Rd to Old Main St. due to flooding.
The following reports have significant flooding:
- Stillwater Road in Deerfield
- Lower Road in Deerfield, car fell into washed out section of the road
- Section of High Street and Hastings Road in Greenfield
- Mudslide on Whatley Road in Conway
- Both lanes of Deerfield Street, just south of Meridian Street in Conway
- Elm Street in Conway
- Main Poland Road in Conway
- Flooded basement on River Street in Conway
- Flooded basement on Maple Street in Conway with two feet of water in the basement and rising
- East Main Street at Mechanic Street in Orange
- Dexter Street in Orange
A 22News viewer sent a video of the Johnny Bean Brook flooding on Main Poland Rd in Conway.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 p.m. for lightning and damaging wind gusts of 70 mph may be possible.
