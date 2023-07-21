CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has issued a Weather Alert Friday, for possibly strong to severe thunderstorms and potential flooding.

A Severe Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Franklin and Hampshire counties until 6 p.m. for the chance of some street and stream flooding.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, Route 116 in Deerfield is closed, and Route 5 is closed from Child’s Cross Rd to Old Main St. due to flooding.

The following reports have significant flooding:

Stillwater Road in Deerfield

Lower Road in Deerfield, car fell into washed out section of the road

Section of High Street and Hastings Road in Greenfield

Mudslide on Whatley Road in Conway

Both lanes of Deerfield Street, just south of Meridian Street in Conway

Elm Street in Conway

Main Poland Road in Conway

Flooded basement on River Street in Conway

Flooded basement on Maple Street in Conway with two feet of water in the basement and rising

East Main Street at Mechanic Street in Orange

Dexter Street in Orange

A 22News viewer sent a video of the Johnny Bean Brook flooding on Main Poland Rd in Conway.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Massachusetts until 8 p.m. for lightning and damaging wind gusts of 70 mph may be possible.

