Breaking News
Family forced out of home after “stubborn” three-alarm fire in Erving, fire chief says

Strong winds take roof, brings down trees and powerlines in Montague

Franklin County

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong winds took down trees, power lines, and even a barn in Franklin County on Tuesday. 

A barn from the 1950s was completely collapsed, brought down by powerful winds in Montague. The winds ripped shingles off of roofs, took down trees and knocked out power. 

“The wind started picking up, everything started picking up, and we realized this isn’t just rain,” said Caitlyn Miner of Montague. “This is a microburst. Then we started to see branches come down, the barn obviously came down. It was all so fast too.” 

Montague’s director of emergency management said they’re still working to determine what exactly this weather event was. 

“We’re trying to figure out if it’s a microburst, straight winds. Tornado,” said John Zellman. “We’re just trying to figure that out right now. Right now, it’s all assessment.” 

The town quickly moved into cleanup mode, clearing the blocked roads and downed trees scattered throughout town. 

Zellman added that the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been notified about the situation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets