Strong winds take roof, brings down trees and powerlines in Montague

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong winds took down trees, power lines, and even a barn in Franklin County on Tuesday.

A barn from the 1950s was completely collapsed, brought down by powerful winds in Montague. The winds ripped shingles off of roofs, took down trees and knocked out power.

“The wind started picking up, everything started picking up, and we realized this isn’t just rain,” said Caitlyn Miner of Montague. “This is a microburst. Then we started to see branches come down, the barn obviously came down. It was all so fast too.”

Montague’s director of emergency management said they’re still working to determine what exactly this weather event was.

“We’re trying to figure out if it’s a microburst, straight winds. Tornado,” said John Zellman. “We’re just trying to figure that out right now. Right now, it’s all assessment.”

The town quickly moved into cleanup mode, clearing the blocked roads and downed trees scattered throughout town.

Zellman added that the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency has been notified about the situation.