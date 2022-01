NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northfield Fire Department were called to a structure fire on Route 142 in Northfield Friday afternoon.

According to the Northfield Fire Department, firefighters are tanking water from the pond and there are multiple fire trucks reported on site.

Traffic is being re-routed down Caldwell Road. No estimated time was given for when the road will be re-opened. This is a developing story and 22News will provide updates when more information is available.