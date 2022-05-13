SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A 150-unit mixed-income housing project was built in Sunderland to offer affordable living to students and families.

The North 116 Flats project was financed by $41.2 million provided by MassHousing which is located approximately three miles north of UMass Amherst. There are 38 apartments for low-income households. Families earning at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income ($82,900 for a household of four) are eligible.

There are 112 apartments, which are furnished and contain 329 beds, available to students rented on a per-bed basis.

The residential community contains five, three-story garden-style buildings with a community building, entertainment, fitness, and study areas, and outdoor greenspace, dog parks, grilling stations and fire pits.

30 one-bedroom

90 two-bedroom

30 three-bedroom

For rental information, contact Landmark Properties.

“MassHousing appreciates the opportunity to be part of the entire process to complete this hybrid, purpose-built housing, starting with its permitting under Chapter 40B and extending through its completion,” said MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay. “North 116 Flats is now providing quality, affordable rental housing for families in Sunderland, as well as for students studying in greater Amherst.”

“We are excited to offer local citizens and students in the Amherst area with a residential property that suits the needs and wants of the community with North 116 Flats,” said Wes Rogers, President and CEO of Landmark Properties. “Landmark is fortunate to partner with MassHousing experts to guide affordable housing options for Landmark-owned communities in Sunderland.”