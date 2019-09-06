Student in police custody after allegedly bringing gun to soccer game in Orange

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – A student is in police custody after he allegedly brought a gun to a soccer game at Mahar Regional School in Orange Thursday.

Superintendent of Schools for Orange, Tari Thomas, released a statement shortly after the student was allegedly found in possession and arrested by the Orange Police Department. Superintendent Thomas said police were able to approach the student and confiscate the gun as soon as he arrived on the school’s property after receiving a tip from another student.

Orange Police told 22News the student who allegedly brought the gun to the soccer game is 15 years old. Since he’s a juvenile, his name is not being released.

“At no time was the gun used to threaten other students and there is no reason to believe anyone is in danger at this time,” Superintendent Thomas stated.

Thomas added that the school officials are working with police on the incident as it’s an active and on-going investigation.

“We truly feel your child is safe at school,” Thomas stated. “The Orange Police Department feels this is an isolated incident and that our students and faculty are safe.”

Anyone with additional concerns is asked to call the school at (978) 544-2542 or (978) 544-2920.