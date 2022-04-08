TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at Franklin County Technical School assisted in the birth of newborn goats.

Addie, a Nigerian dwarf goat delivered three kids during the 10th grade Veterinary and Animal Science class. on March 1. The teacher, Ms. Barry, brought her goat to school that day to monitor it after showing signs of labor.

The students are learning about postpartum care for the newborn goats and their mother. The mother rejected one of the kids (a common occurrence in livestock), so the students are now learning how to properly bottle feed newborn goats as well.

Franklin County Technical School students assist in the delivery of the baby goats. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

Franklin County Technical School students assist in the delivery of the baby goats. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

Franklin County Technical School student Ethan Chase bottle feeds one of the newborn goats. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

Franklin County Technical School student Alysia Knapp bottle feeds one of the newborn goats. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

The goats were born on Tuesday, March 1. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

One of the newborn baby goats says hello to Kimberly Barry’s 6-month-old Maremma sheepdog Lichen, who is a fixture at the school. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

Students have been learning to care for and feed the goats following the delivery. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

Franklin County Technical School students Elizandra Cote and Hannah Mackie help feed one of the newborn baby goats born at the school recently. Holding the goat is FCTS School Resource Officer Michael Sevene. (Photo courtesy Franklin County Technical School)

“This was a great lesson in normal caprine birth and the steps that need to be taken immediately after kids are born,” Barry said. “One of the things we always stress at Franklin County Tech is giving our students real-world experiences in their fields of interest, and this experience was as ‘real-world’ as it gets. It was great for the students to see this birth up close and be able to ask questions about what they saw.”

“Assisting in the birth of these goats and the subsequent care for them is something that these students won’t soon forget, and it was a special way for them to learn more about animal science,” Director West said. “Our veterinary program has a long history of hands-on education and this is just the latest example of that.”