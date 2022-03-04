GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College has opened its doors to students and staff at Four Rivers Charter School after a fire.

The fire Tuesday started on the second floor restroom in the school and repairs due to water damage from the sprinklers which could take up to six weeks. A total of nine classrooms at GCC are available to Four Rivers until the repairs at the school are completed.

Approximately 140 charter students from grades 9 through 12 will be using classrooms as well as other amenities, including the dining commons and study areas at GCC.

“When we heard about the situation at Four Rivers Charter Public School, we immediately came together as a college and offered to help. Four Rivers Charter Public School is an important part of our community, and their ability to provide uninterrupted education for their students is vital, especially after two long years of pandemic isolation. Our campus buildings are large and well equipped, so they are easily adapted to meet the needs of Four Rivers. We are delighted that we could help ensure the completion of the Four Rivers school year until their own buildings are ready to welcome them back,” GCC Interim President Richard Hopper said.

“We are enormously grateful that our neighbor, GCC, did not hesitate to offer help to our high school. President Rick Hopper immediately returned my call, lent a sympathetic ear and pledged support. All the employees have bent over backwards to attend to our needs by locating spaces, moving furniture, meeting with our tech coordinator, providing cleaning supplies, and even coordinating use of the cafeteria. Everyone we have worked with has been kind, compassionate and professional. We are extremely relieved to have a space that is so conducive to learning. We couldn’t have found a better solution,” Zevey Steinitz, Interim Principal for Four Rivers, said.

According to Director of Communications and Marketing Dan Desrochers, masks are required while indoors of the GCC campus, including providing proof of vaccination and wearing of masks at all times indoors except when eating or drinking.