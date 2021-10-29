Students grow food in greenhouse at Leverett Elementary School

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – At Leverett Elementary School, they have a greenhouse where students grow food that’s used in their lunches all while learning about the environment.

The greenhouse is 10 years old and they’re hoping for at least another 10 years if they can raise money for the repairs needed. They need a new plastic cover for the greenhouse, the current one leaks and is patched with tape. They’re also looking for a tool shed, replacing the irrigation system, gardening tools, educational materials and furniture for outdoor class time.

What they currently have in the school is a love for the environment and a teacher who grows that love. The students grow lettuce and herbs that help supply the school lunch. They also get the chance to learn about life cycles of wildlife like the turtles that hatch in the flower beds and bees that pollinate their gardens.

“I am hoping that they’re learning to appreciate the act that a seed can grow into something that they can use, they can wear it , they can eat it, they can enjoy it.” Dawn Marvin Ward, Greenhouse manager and educator

The Leverett Education Foundation is currently raising money for the needed repairs and additions to the green house. They’re hoping to raise $20,000. The last 10 years it’s been Dawn herself applying for independent grants and getting donations from parents to support the greenhouse.

The Education Foundation hopes to get the supplies and make the repairs needed during Spring of 2022, the 11th anniversary of the greenhouse.