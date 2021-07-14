Subaru selects Franklin County Technical School to train automotive students

FILE – In this Aug. 31, 2011, file photo, a Subaru logo is displayed on a sign at a dealer’s lot, in Portland, Ore. Subaru is recalling more than 660,000 cars and SUVs because the brake lines can rust and leak fluid, and that can cause longer stopping distances. For about half the vehicles, its […]

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County Technical School is selected as a partner site for Subaru Of New England’s university program.

In a news release sent to 22News from Franklin County Technical School, the partnership was announced Tuesday in a joint statement by Superintendent Richard Martin and Automotive Technology Instructor Steven Miss.

Jeff LeClair and Keith Manning of Subaru of New England toured Franklin County Technical School in early July and discussed how the program would work.

“We have been working for the past few years to build professionalism and career skills in the Automotive Technology program that go beyond technical skills. We are also working to prepare students for management, customer service and sales positions within the industry. Developing qualified technicians is a shared goal between Subaru and FCTS and we are pleased to be able to make this program available to our students.” Automotive Technology Instructor Steven Miss

Subaru Of New England’s Subaru University program is scheduled to begin during the 2021-2022 school year. It will offer students access to tools, factory service information, factory level certifications, work based learning and co-op programs through the Hadley, Brattleboro or Keene dealerships.