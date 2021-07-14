Subaru selects Franklin County Technical School to train automotive students

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County Technical School is selected as a partner site for Subaru Of New England’s university program.
In a news release sent to 22News from Franklin County Technical School, the partnership was announced Tuesday in a joint statement by Superintendent Richard Martin and Automotive Technology Instructor Steven Miss.
Jeff LeClair and Keith Manning of Subaru of New England toured Franklin County Technical School in early July and discussed how the program would work.
“We have been working for the past few years to build professionalism and career skills in the Automotive Technology program that go beyond technical skills. We are also working to prepare students for management, customer service and sales positions within the industry. Developing qualified technicians is a shared goal between Subaru and FCTS and we are pleased to be able to make this program available to our students.”Automotive Technology Instructor Steven Miss
Subaru Of New England’s Subaru University program is scheduled to begin during the 2021-2022 school year. It will offer students access to tools, factory service information, factory level certifications, work based learning and co-op programs through the Hadley, Brattleboro or Keene dealerships.
“We aim to provide our students with rigorous academic programs and hands-on technical learning experiences that introduce them to and prepare them for various career paths. Subaru-U will give our automotive students access to training and valuable real world experience and we are looking forward to starting the program. I would also like to thank Steve Miss for his work to bring Subaru-U to our students, and Subaru of New England for their support and partnership.”Superintendent Martin