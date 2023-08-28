GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of kids from a summer camp were exploring an island in the Connecticut River when they found human skeletal remains.

The discovery was made around mid-day on Wednesday. The kids notified an adult chaperone who was with them, who then reported it to the local police. Investigators collected the skeletal remains and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner returned the following day to make sure all of the remains were removed.

The Greenfield Police, Montague Police, State Police, and the Hampshire County District Attorney’s office are investigating this incident.

The medical examiner will be working on making an identification of the remains.