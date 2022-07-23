GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Fairgrounds introduced Summerfest to the community on Saturday.

The fairgrounds opened their doors to the public at noon and held festivities until 8 p.m. Saturday.

Michael Nelson, President of the Franklin County Fairgrounds told 22News there was live music, food vendors, and craft vendors. He added the fairgrounds was prepared for the heat.

“We knew that we were gonna have an excessively hot weekend, so we did whatever we could to try to mitigate some of the temperature impact,” said Nelson. “We were able to procure a misting tent, extra shade tents, and we provided cold water re-fill stations thorough the fairgrounds to try to mitigate the impact of the hot weather.”

The event was free to the public.