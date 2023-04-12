SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sunderland Fire Department was sent to a brush fire Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the low humidity and the wind, the fire spread quickly and was threatening nearby buildings, according to the Sunderland Fire Department.

Sunderland Fire Department

The South Deerfield Fire District, Hadley Fire Department, Amherst Massachusetts Fire Department, Montague Center Fire Department, Leverett Fire Department, DCR District 9, and South County EMS were called to assist with the fire.

All of the departments worked together and were able to get the fire under control quickly. It is important to pay attention to the weather and request a burn permit if you have a brush to burn. Paper and cardboard should not be burned outdoors.