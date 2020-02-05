Sunderland Police warning about new phone scam pretending to be Apple Support

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sunderland Police Department is warning about a new scam involving your phones.

Sunderland Police told 22News that an officer received a call on their cell phone from a contact called “Apple.” When the officer answered the phone it was a robo-voice saying the user’s ICloud account has been “breached” and to “press 1” to speak with Apple Support.

The officer hung up on the robocall and contacted their provider who transferred them to Apple Support. Apple Support explained to the officer that scammers are good at “spoofing” numbers and contacts. The officer’s ICloud account was checked and it was fine. Both Apple Support and the officer reported the scam.

If you are receiving scams and robocalls you can click here to report them.