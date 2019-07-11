Sunderland receives additional funding for affordable senior housing

SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s still a lot of work to be done before 33 new units are available to low-income seniors in Sunderland.

The Town of Sunderland has been working to develop affordable housing for low-income seniors since 2016.

The Franklin County Regional Housing and Redevelopment Authority proposed an affordable housing project for a 3-acre site at 120 North Main Street. There’s a one-family home on the property.

Rural Development, Inc. has proposed to develop 33 units of affordable senior rental housing on the town-owned property.

RDI hopes to preserve the town’s character. Their proposal includes converting the single-family home into three single apartment units and adding 30 units of new construction that will have a barn-like design.

“We wanted to make sure that it fits in with the context of not only Sunderland but the surrounding homes in the area, so there’s a number of dairy barns and farms in the vicinity that’s partially why we’ve come up with the red for the design,” said RDI Community Development Director, Glen Ohlund.

The proposed affordable housing project is located in the heart of downtown Sunderland close to many town services — including the post office and Town Hall.

RDI hopes to break ground and begin construction by 2022.