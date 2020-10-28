Survey: Teen vaping down significantly in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – New data shows vaping has gone down significantly in Franklin County, that’s according to a survey that was just released by the Communities that Care Coalition.

Just 20 percent of students surveyed said they have vaped within the last 30 days. That’s down from where it was last year at 32 percent. The 2020 teen health survey was conducted in February, surveying students in 8th, 10th, and 12th graders.

It looks at risk factors, tackling topics like mental health, dating and sexuality, along with peer risk taking among other things. While vaping use among teens in Franklin County peaked in 2019, Kat Allen with the Coalition says the decline in 2020 can be attributed to the regulations on the vaping industry.

“You were able to buy vaping products that said it had zero milligrams of nicotine in it when it actually had significant levels of nicotine because it was not regulated at all,” said Allen.

Allen added that substance use as a whole with teens is significantly lower and has been going down steadily over the last two decades. She said that’s true not just for Franklin County, but Massachusetts as well as the country as a whole.