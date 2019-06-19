Survey to help determine potential projects for Millers Falls Village Center

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Montague wants Millers Falls residents and business owners to participate in an online survey.

The survey is looking for the community’s input to help determine potential projects for Millers Falls Village Center. Montague was awarded a $15,000 planning grant through the state’s Downtown Initiative Program.

The project will take about six months to complete. Town Planner Walter Ramsey told 22News, Turners Falls has seen growth in over the last few decades.

Now, their looking to do the same for Montague’s smaller village of Millers Falls, which in the last year or so has added a new brewery and smokehouse.

“Millers Falls is going through a period of revitalization,” said Ramsey. “We want to make sure the community has the opportunity to weigh in and be a part of the development in Millers Falls.”

Ramsey told 22News, projects could include redeveloping old mill buildings into mixed-use developments and restoring vacant commercial store fronts.

They expect to have a plan in place by the end of the summer.