Survey to help Greenfield residents define, respond to domestic violence

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mayor of Greenfield’s Domestic Violence Task Force has launched a social norms campaign.

The task force sent out a short survey to understand how Greenfield residents define and respond to domestic abuse.

The campaign kicked off in June and will run through September. Their goal, to learn if community members know where to turn to for help.

Survey results will be shared with the community to understand what are the common beliefs about domestic violence and will be used to educate the public.

Surveys can be found in various locations throughout Greenfield including the Library and City Hall.