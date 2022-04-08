SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – When Shelburne Falls iconic Sweetheart restaurant closed its doors almost 20 years ago, no one knew if this Franklin County landmark would ever reopen.

For more than 100 years, the Sweetheart restaurant has been a familiar sight on the road to the village of Shelburne Falls. Although the Sweetheart closed in 2003, there was hope it would reopen. That dream is now a reality and it will open this summer as the newest pub.

Owner Joe Rae said he’s excited about the possibilities,” The Sweetheart will stay the same, it dates back to early 1900s, 1916, first opened it.”

There was a special guest at Friday’s gathering paving the way for the return of the Sweetheart restaurant along the Mohawk trail, 91-year-old Gai Hall, whose family had operated the restaurant during its hay-day bin the mid 1900’s. She told 22News how her family was so impressed with the stately building.

“My mom and dad and grandparents and my sister… I used to travel every year on our annual trip out to Nevada, and every year, we’d go by and my mom and dad would say, ‘We’ve got to find out more,'” said Hall.

Within a few months, the venerable Sweetheart restaurant will again be part of the Franklin County dining scene as it was for so many years long ago. It was pointed out during Friday’s gathering that it will look just the same from the outside as it did generations ago.