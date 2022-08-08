GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Swimming in the Green River continues to be off limits due to evidence of bacteria in the water that can cause people to become ill.

The City of Greenfield had originally ordered no swimming at the Green River Swimming and Recreation Area on July 26th when they received a report of a child being diagnosed with cryptosporidium. Further testing of the water found evidence of both cryptosporidium and giardia, parasites that can cause gastrointestinal illness and other symptoms in humans.

The City’s Health Department has not received any confirmed cases of giardiasis. The city’s water was also tested for cryptosporidium and giardia and has come back negative.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis begin an average of 7 days (range, from 2 days to under 2 weeks) after ingestion of sporulated oocysts (the infective form of the parasite).

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis may include the following:

Watery diarrhea (most common)

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Cramping

Bloating

Increased gas

Nausea

Fatigue

Other symptoms that may occur but are less common include the following:

Vomiting

Low-grade fever

Contact your doctor if you have any of these symptoms. Infected persons with healthy immune systems may recover quickly without treatment but medication is available.