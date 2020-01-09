Tailoring store thriving as other businesses close in Franklin County

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield in closing, formal wear shopping options are limited.

Mr. Hamdi, as people in Greenfield have come to know him – came to Greenfield in 2004 looking to run a tailoring shop. Now over a decade later, it’s grown to so much more.

“So usually it’s not worth it to fix,” Hamdi Yildiz, owner of Hamdi’s Tailor & Tuxedo explained. “I can not feel comfortable to charge them a lot of money because it’s a lot of work.”

He told 22News, “Usually, I say to customers just buy a new one. They keep asking me where can I get a new suit? The good suit and then finally I decided to sell it.”

Yildiz says during the year, there are surges of people looking for tuxedo rentals so he hopes selling suits will lead to a consistent form of business – other than tailoring of course.

So far after only one month of buying his stock of 150 suits, he’s already sold more than 20.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories