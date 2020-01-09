Tailoring store thriving as other businesses close in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Now that Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield in closing, formal wear shopping options are limited.

Mr. Hamdi, as people in Greenfield have come to know him – came to Greenfield in 2004 looking to run a tailoring shop. Now over a decade later, it’s grown to so much more.

“So usually it’s not worth it to fix,” Hamdi Yildiz, owner of Hamdi’s Tailor & Tuxedo explained. “I can not feel comfortable to charge them a lot of money because it’s a lot of work.”

He told 22News, “Usually, I say to customers just buy a new one. They keep asking me where can I get a new suit? The good suit and then finally I decided to sell it.”

Yildiz says during the year, there are surges of people looking for tuxedo rentals so he hopes selling suits will lead to a consistent form of business – other than tailoring of course.

So far after only one month of buying his stock of 150 suits, he’s already sold more than 20.