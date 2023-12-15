TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Turners Falls Fire Department released a statement from HP Hood LLC regarding the incident involving an unknown substance in containers of chocolate milk at Turners Falls High School.

Last Friday, December 8th, firefighters were called to the high school after several students received containers of chocolate milk that were reported to be an unknown liquid. Students were evaluated and were unharmed. Montague’s Board of Health Director Ryan Paxton told 22News that the milk received by schools from the same order was then isolated for testing and/or returned to the distributor.

In a letter from HP Hood LLC Senior Vice President and Sales Pete Spanedda dated December 11th, stated that the 8-ounce cartons of ‘Hood Fat Free Chocolate Milk’ from a production of 3,500 had potable water and residual elements from a sanitation cycle due to a manual error.

The code date on the affected cartons was December 19 2023. Hood said that the residual elements were part of cleaning materials that are approved for use in food processing systems. It is supposed to be purged from the system before filling the cartons with milk To avoid this from happening again, Hood has put corrective actions in place.

Those who have additional questions can contact Hood Customer Service at 800-662-4468.

Turners Falls Fire Department Chief Todd Brunelle told 22News:

“Our first concern was and remains the health of our students and school community. Based on the preliminary information we received early this afternoon, the Turners Falls Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m. and notified Baystate Franklin Medical Center Emergency Department to prepare them in the event of injuries requiring transport. Fortunately, none were necessary. In an abundance of caution, we also requested a state Hazmat team, whose specialized personnel and equipment detected no significant hazards. Chief Brunelle remained at the scene throughout the incident to coordinate with local, regional, state, and federal officials. We will continue to support the Gill-Montague Regional School District and our interagency partners as their investigation unfolds.” Turners Falls Fire Chief Todd M. Brunelle

Montague’s Board of Health Director Ryan Paxton sent 22News this statement:

“The Turners Falls Fire Department responded to an incident at Turners Falls High School in which several students received containers of chocolate milk that were reported to be an unknown liquid. In response, all students received medical evaluations and were found to be unharmed and the substance in the chocolate milk containers is being investigated further by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. At this time, all other schools in the district were informed and all other milk received by the schools in the same order has been isolated for testing or returned to the distributor. “ Ryan Paxton, Montague Health Director