GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Community College’s (GCC) Take the Floor pitch competition is coming back to Greenfield starting on January 19th.

Entrepreneurs are invited to partake in the pitch contest, which is described as “Shark Tank but nicer,” to compete for one of three $3,000 prizes, as well as free business coaching, according to a news release sent to 22News from Greenfield Community College. The funds are provided by Franklin First Credit Union and can help make entrepreneurs’ business dreams come true.

The event will have three different open pitch competition dates, such as:

● Jan. 19 at Greenspace in Greenfield

● March 23 at Launchspace in Orange

● May 18 at Greenspace in Greenfield

Nine finalists from these dates will be invited to partake in the final pitch competition at Hawks & Reed to be for one of three $3,000 prizes on June 29. GCC is also partnering with Launchspace in Orange and the Franklin County Community Development Corporation to give contestants free Business development workshops, coaching, and consulting.

“We’re excited to offer this wonderful opportunity to local entrepreneurs and help them weave into the fabric of the Franklin County business community. And it’s even more exciting that we’re working with partners like Franklin First Credit Union, Launchspace, Franklin County Community Development Corporation, and others to provide this,” GCC President Michelle Schutt said.

“Take The Floor aims to develop an entrepreneurial ecosystem in Franklin County that empowers local entrepreneurs with the tools, networks, and resources they need to launch their ideas into action,” Max Fripp, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation at GCC, said.

Registration is open and interested entrepreneurs can sign up on the GCC Community Engagement website.