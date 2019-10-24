Tapestry in Greenfield discuss safe drug use at open house

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Tapestry’s Greenfield Syringe Access site held an open house focused on safe drug use education.

At the surface, the program provides services to drug users focused on reducing harm and risk while using, beginning with sterile needles and safe disposal of syringes. They also provide drug-use counseling, overdose prevention education, and Narcan access and training.

Beyond safe-use education, Tapestry also provides STD, HIV and Hepatitis C testing, as well as referrals to drug treatment programs and medical care. The program occupies a unique space in addiction and drug treatment, meeting users and helping them navigate their immediate needs.

“It is really important to have this space that offers a safe space for people to come to get what they need,” Director of Harm Reduction at Tapestry, Liz Whynott told 22News.

“Feel comfortable, talking honestly and openly about what they need at that moment in order to figure out together how to improve health and reduce risk,” she continued.

While the state as a whole saw opioid overdoses decrease over 2018, all four western Massachusetts counties saw an increase in fatal overdoses.