Tapestry in Greenfield setting up hotline to properly discard sharps

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – City leaders are looking at ways to address the disposal of needles in the community, and now Tapestry is working to put together a hotline for the area.

People would be able to call and report any needles or syringes that are spotted in areas like parks or parking lots. Amy Davis with Tapestry said in more rural areas like Hampshire and Franklin County, addiction can be harder to identify.

So taking steps like these can promote the safety of the whole community. Davis also told 22News that they offer training for people to learn how to dispose of sharps properly.

If you would like to report an improperly discarded needle, you can call Tapestry’s office number Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at 413-475-3377. You can also text or call their mobile line: 413-221-7722.

This comes ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day, with events marking the day at the end of August.