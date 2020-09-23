Tapestry, Opioid Task Force host Narcan training, overdose prevention workshop

FILE – This July 3, 2018 file photo shows a Narcan nasal device which delivers naloxone in the Brooklyn borough of New York. On Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, health officials reported that prescriptions of the overdose-reversing drug naloxone are soaring, and experts say that could be a reason overdose deaths have stopped rising for the first time in nearly three decades. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid crisis was a major public health issue before the pandemic and COVID-19 is making combating it even more challenging.

The Opioid Task Force of Franklin County says opioid misuse has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and they’re providing community overdose prevention training so that people can learn how to recognize and respond to opioid overdoses.

The Opioid Task Force told 22News they’ve heard some people are scared to enter in-patient treatment programs right now because of COVID-19 but they say all treatment programs are operating with strong safety protocols.

“The things that keep us safe from COVID-19, which are very important and necessary, unfortunately, can also increase a sense of isolation that people feel and make it harder for people to seek help,” said Maile Shoule, project manager at Opioid Task Force.

Shoule says their goal is now to provide people with the tools and knowledge to be able to understand what an opioid overdose is, how to respond to it, and how to use Narcan.

The next Narcan training is on Monday, November 9, and you can find a link to Wednesday’s training here once the task force completes uploading it.