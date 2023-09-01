Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Garden Cinema has secured a deal with Variance Films to bring Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ to Greenfield.

This recorded concert will grace the screen for a limited run, starting from Friday, October 13th, and running until November 5th. Shows will be scheduled on Thursday through Sunday nights, except for Halloween. Ticket prices will be $19.89 in honor of Swift’s breakthrough 1989 album. Special pricing at $13.13 will be available for seniors, students, and veterans, commemorating the opening night on Friday the 13th.

Angela Mass, Co-owner of the Garden Cinema, assures, “You will have a better view than you would from the nosebleeds at Gillette.” The concert film will feature music spanning Taylor Swift’s illustrious 17-year career, offering the audience a breathtaking view of the history-making tour, described by Ben Sisario of the New York Times as “A Cultural Juggernaut.” Attendees are encouraged to wear Taylor Swift Eras attire and friendship bracelets.

Isaac Mass, another Co-owner, is thrilled to provide an affordable opportunity for Franklin County residents to experience this show. “I remember listening over the summer as people were paying $2,500 per ticket to see this show. Music should be accessible to everyone.” The theater plans to distribute a limited quantity of free mini-one sheet posters to ticket holders on opening night, available on a first-come, first-served basis. They also anticipate offering Taylor Swift-branded cups and popcorn buckets for sale at the concession stand.

In her announcement on the social media platform, X, Swift expressed her excitement, stating, “The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far, and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon.”