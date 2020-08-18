Teen flown to hospital following ATV accident in Shelburne Falls

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager was flown to an area hospital following an ATV accident on Little Mohawk Road in Shelburne Falls Monday afternoon.

The Shelburne Falls Fire Department said the accident occurred half a mile off Little Mohawk Road, where there is an extensive trail system, just after 1 p.m. A 14-year-old, who was a passenger of the ATV, had rolled over an embankment at a stream crossing.





Crews were able to remove the teen from the embankment and fly them to Baystate Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. The teen was on the ATV with an operator and both were wearing helmets, according to Shelburn fire officials.

The Colrain Fire Department assisted with their UTV and rescue trailer and Shelburne Falls Ambulance and South County Ambulance provided medical care.

“According to Mass Law no one under the age of 16 should be operating [an] ATV, in addition, a safety course is required as well as helmets,” the Shelburne Falls Fire Department stated.

The Massachusetts State Police along with Environmental Police are still investigating the accident.