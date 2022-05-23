GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Teen mental health has been a growing concern for parents across the country.

According to The Washington Post, more than 1 in 3 high-schoolers say they’ve felt persistent sadness or hopelessness, and roughly 1 in 5 reports having seriously considered suicide. These numbers come as work has begun to put up barriers on the French King Bridge on the Gill-Erving line, a place where too many people have spent their final moments before taking their lives.

22News spoke to a local mother who has been advocating for this since she lost her own child there in 2018.

“There’s no closure to the grief, there’s no closure to losing someone, there’s no way to get away from that. It lives with you. You learn to live within it. It’s not something that goes away no matter what you do,” said Stacey Hamel, an advocate of The French King Bridge Suicide Prevention Project.

Hamel wants these words to resonate with people and for those struggling to know there is help out there. Some signs to look for if they think your child or loved one is suffering from depression include changes in sleep patterns, changes in energy level, and changes in motivation.

If you are struggling with mental health, here are some resources to get help: