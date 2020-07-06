Teenager facing murder charges in stabbing death of Montague man

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man has died and a teenager is facing murder charges following a stabbing incident in Montague Friday evening.

According to Northwestern DA spokeswoman Mary Carey, a 41-year-old Montague man has died after he and another victim were stabbed at a home located on Randall Road around 6 p.m. Friday.

The second victim remains hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Montague Police arrested 18-year-old Elijah Michonski of Montague in connection with the stabbing. He’s facing multiple charges including murder and aggravated assault.

Montague Police and Massachusetts State Police assigned to the DA’s Office are still investigating the incident.