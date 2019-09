GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – There will be single-lane closures and temporary closures of the on and off-ramps of 1-91 North and South in Greenfield on Tuesday.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News, crews will be placing pavement markings on the highway from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The on and off-ramps at Exits 26 and 27 will be closed during that time; detour signs will be posted.

Drivers should expect delays, reduced speed, and use caution in the area.