GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is launching a new monthly podcast on November 1st.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Greenfield, The Mayor’s Roundtable Podcast will be hosted by Mayor Roxann Wedegartner, and will also feature City officials and other guests discussing issues important to the city of Greenfield.

There will be new episodes that will be released on the first day of the month on the City’s webpage, social media, and podcast directories, such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

“I’m looking forward to using this new forum to provide some additional context about how the City of Greenfield works and other issues,” stated Mayor Wedegartner. “This will also be an opportunity to highlight some of the good work the City is doing on behalf of its taxpayers. For me, it’s an opportunity to employ the interviewing skills I developed as a journalist earlier in my career.”

The first episode will be a discussion of the City’s sidewalk paving program with the Department of Public Works Director Marlo Warner and will be released on November 1st.