Franklin County Fair comes to a close

Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the last call for the Franklin County Fair Sunday.

Greenfield’s annual celebration came to a close Sunday night with rides, games, live music and more.

This year’s theme was “Let the Good Times Grow.”

Hager’s Farm Market from Shelburne was getting a lot of acclaim from attendees for their fresh fried dough. Emily Keeney told 22News her family has a long history with the fair.

“My dad used to tear down the Ferris wheel, my uncle Tommy used to work on one of the other rides, so I guess you could say I grew up at the fair,” said Keeney.

The Gates closed at 9:00 p.m. Sunday night and they had some great weather to enjoy.

