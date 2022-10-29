BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The recently opened cannabis dispensary in Bernardston is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday.

The Heirloom Collective is a marijuana dispensary located at 87 Northfield Rd. in Bernardston. that is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. A grand opening is being held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to celebrate their local business.

Courtesy: Canna MGT LLC

According to a news release sent to 22News from a spokesperson from Canna MGT LLC, the company prides itself in their latest innovations in both concept and design. The staff at The Heirloom Collective are hoping to educate people about the use of cannabis and the choices available to stand apart from other Massachusetts dispensaries.

Since the 2016 vote to make recreational cannabis legal in Massachusetts, dispensaries have been popping up across the state. In September, the Cannabis Control Commission reported that adult-use-only marijuana establishments had $127 million in gross sales in the Commonwealth.

There are currently 456 marijuana retailers and 28 pending in Massachusetts.