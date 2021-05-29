The last $100,000 a year for life lottery ticket sold to Greenfield resident

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield resident won $100,000 a year for life in the Massachusetts Lottery’s instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, James Barnes of Greenfield has claimed the cash option and received a one-time payment of $1,540,000 (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$100,000 a Year for Life” game on April 7.

“While driving on the highway, Barnes realized he needed gas and decided to take an exit in Gardner to find a gas station. After fueling up his vehicle, he went across the street to Anthony’s Package Store, where he purchased two instant tickets. Both tickets were winners, one for $10 and the other for the $100,000 a Year for Life grand prize.” Massachusetts Lottery

James bought his ticket from Anthony’s Package Store, located at 12 Pearson Boulevard in Gardner. The retailer will get a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(Massachusetts Lottery)

The “$100,000 a Year for Life” is a $5 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket and is James’ ticket was the 6th and final grand prize winner.