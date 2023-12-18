LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Better Together Dog Rescue recently acquired the Dakin Humane Society in Leverett and wants to help a dog that has been in their shelter the longest find a forever home.

Tulip is about 4-5 years old and was saved from being euthanized at an overcrowded shelter in Tennessee. She was adopted by a local family however the family couldn’t afford to treat Tulip’s cancer so she was returned to the shelter.

The Pit Bull Terrier had multiple mast cell tumors removed in May and is now cancer-free. She is looking for her new forever home. To learn more about adopting Tulip, visit bettertogetherdogrescue.org.

Jill Fleming at Better Together Dog Rescue

“Tulip is a petite little girl with the most soulful eyes. She always wants a snuggle and is an excellent work-from-home partner. She enjoys going on walks and playing in the yard. She ADORES children and any stranger she meets along the way. This girl deserves the world! Her positive attitude and joy for life bring out the best in our lives. My son and I sing this song to her because we mean it and we know Better Together Dog Rescue means it too. Don’t give up Tulip! We will fight for you!” said Tulip’s foster family.

Better Together Dog Rescue is a local non-profit licensed in Massachusetts and Connecticut that rescues dogs and finds them their forever homes.