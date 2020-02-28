Thin ice warning issued for local rivers, ponds

LEVERETT, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts winters aren’t what they used to be when it comes to winter sports on ice-covered lakes and ponds.

This year’s mild winter has left Franklin county’s Leverett Pond with barely half an inch of ice, according to Leverett Police Chief Scott Minckler.

It’s been this way for several winters according to residents living at the edge of Leverett Pond. Home from college, Emma Thorup recalls all the activities on a frozen Leverett Pond just a few years ago.

“Someone would shovel out hockey rinks, they’d play ice hockey on the lake. There would be ice fishers, there would be snowmobilers, dogs running around, people ice skating,” Thorup said.

Earlier this week a dog fell through the one-half inch of ice on Leverett Pond the animal was quickly rescued and returned safely to its owner.