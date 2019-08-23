Third human case of EEE confirmed in Franklin County

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has confirmed a case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus infection in Northern Franklin County.

In a news release sent from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, laboratory testing has confirmed a case of EEE in a male over the age of 60.

The news release states that this is the third human case of EEE in Massachusetts this year raising the risk level to critical in two communities in Franklin County.

The four communities now at critical risk are Heath and Colrain in Franklin County and Mendon and Uxbridge in Worcester County.

