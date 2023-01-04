TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Great Falls Discover Center, located in Turners Falls, is having an art exhibit in January by a local autistic photographer who is telling a story from his unique perspective.

Joe R. Parzych is a freelance photo journalist for The Montague Reporter and a national trade-farm magazine called Country Folks. The art exhibit, titled Photo Beat, Past and Present: Moving Forward in Time, Capturing of the Moment presents Joe’s passion for local history and community.

Joe started under his grandfather Joseph A. Parzych in Gill. Ever since, Joe had a passion that fueled his work in journalism. This exhibit is related to the Smithsonian’s exhibit Crossroads: Change in Rural America.