SUNDERLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 50 agencies are coming together to host a safety festival in Sunderland on Saturday.

The Fall Public Safety Festival is being held as a regional community outreach event between Hampshire and Franklin Counties. The goal is an effort to improve relationships and promote police-community partnerships to help make neighborhoods safer to live in and improve quality of life.

Police, firefighters, and city leaders in several communities throughout Hampshire and Franklin Counties are participating. It looks like the Greenfield Police are going to be there, stating “This is going to be BIG!,” in a post on social media.

During the festival, police K9s will show demonstrations, helicopter landings, drone operators, and several activities. Kids are encouraged to wear their Halloween attire as a contest will be held for the best costumes. In addition, there will be music, food trucks, and a raffle.

The event is being held at Sunderland Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to the event costs and donated to the Amherst Survival Center.