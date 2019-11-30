This is the last Black Friday for Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a time when every western Massachusetts downtown district had a department store.

They’re not calling it a “Going out of Business Sale,” but a “Retirement Sale.” Once the Greenfield landmark has sold all of its discounted inventory, Wilson’s Department Store will close its doors forever, after more than 130 years in business.

Wilson’s has meant so much to so many who’ve shopped there.

“This store was part of my childhood, my friends worked here, my mom worked here, and you would always visit the candy counter, that’s one of my favorite parts, ha, ha,” said Karen Player.

Wilson’s president Kevin O’Neil greeted each customer during the start of Wilson’s retirement sale. O’Neil recently announced he’d retire after 38 years and serving as president since 1990.

He told 22News it’s time to spend more time with his family and that he’ll miss the customers the most.

“The customers, I’ve talked with many people today, coming in the back door, I got my first charge card and they’re going to miss the store very much,” said O’Neil.

Each customer 22News spoke with expressed how much the store has meant to them. Some had been customers for more than 50 of the store’s 137-year history.

There’s no set date for the final day. The doors will close when the last of Wilson’s merchandise has been sold.