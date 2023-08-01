CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Franklin County town has been named the wettest place in America for the month of July after heavy rain fell during multiple storms.

The National Weather Service says more than 21 inches of rain fell in Conway in the month of July, making it the wettest place in the whole country, as well as Canada. Compare that to the 4.1 inches of rain we usually see on average during the month.

In Conway, the damage is still visible. 22News spoke to one of the emergency management directors there, they say the cost of repairs is unlike anything the town has seen before.

“This storm has been horrible. It’s sad around here the losses are palpable. As a town, the financial losses for just road repair are well over $2 million for our town alone, which is the equivalent of our annual non-school budget,” said Philip Cantor, the Assistant Emergency Management Director of Conway.

Northampton also made the top fice wettest places in the country, recording just under 19 inches of rain in the month of July.