ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has more than 3,000 lakes and ponds but one in the town of Orange has been ranked one of the most beautiful in the country.

Insider has released their list of the most beautiful lakes in each state. For Massachusetts, Insider has ranked Lake Mattawa in Orange as the best in Massachusetts. Lake Mattawa is a 118-acre body of water just south of the Mohawk Trail.

What makes any lake great in New England is the fall foliage. In the fall, Lake Mattawa is surrounded by stunning fall foliage colors. The lake is also stocked in the spring and fall with rainbow and brown trout, making it an ideal location for fishing.

In nearby states, Insider ranked these lakes as the most beautiful: